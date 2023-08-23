The Raiders haven't shown any interest in trading Jacobs, who has yet to sign his $10.091 million franchise tag with the team,Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, at this stage there's nothing imminent in terms of getting the star running back on to the field, and until there's added clarity on that front, Jacobs' Week 1 status remains to be determined. That said, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported that Jacobs is expected to report to the Raiders before the team's season opener, but coach Josh McDaniels did acknowledge earlier this week that the closer things linger leading up to Week 1 without Jacobs reporting, the more the 2019 first-rounder's early-season production could potentially be affected. In the event that Jacobs isn't available or is eased into action out of the gate, Zamir White would be in line see added work out of Las Vegas' backfield.