The Raiders haven't shown any interest in trading Jacobs, who has yet to sign his $10.09 million franchise tender for 2023, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Though the Raiders haven't been in trade talks with other teams Pelissero notes that nothing is imminent regarding the star running back getting back on the practice field. Until there's added clarity on that front, Jacobs' status for the Raiders' Sept. 10 season opener in Denver remains to be determined. That said, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported that Jacobs is expected to report to the Raiders before Week 1, but head coach Josh McDaniels acknowledged earlier this week that the longer Jacobs waits to join the team, the more the running back's early-season production could be affected. In the event that Jacobs isn't available or is eased into action early on during the campaign, Zamir White would be in line see added work out of the backfield.