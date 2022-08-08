Coach Josh McDaniels has refuted speculation that the Raiders are looking to trade Jacobs, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Jacobs, whose fifth-year contract option was turned down by the franchise this spring, logged seven touches in this past Thursday's preseason opener, an outcome that McDaniels downplayed, noting that the Raiders are using the preseason to get their running backs acclimated to game action, while building chemistry behind the team's offensive line. Also in the mix for touches in Las Vegas' backfield behind Jacobs -- who is listed atop the team's posted depth chart -- are Zamir White, Kenyan Drake, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden.