Jacobs was held out of practices at June minicamp due to an undisclosed injury, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

With no report of offseason surgery or a major injury, Jacobs seemingly has a good chance to be ready for the start of training camp in late July. He's entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, after the Raiders declined to pick up his fifth-year option for $8.03 million. Between that and the presence of a new coaching staff, Jacobs won't automatically have the same role as in past seasons, though it helps his cause to have modest competition for early down snaps -- namely 28-year-old Kenyan Drake (coming back from a major ankle injury) and fourth-round rookie Zamir White. For passing situations, the Raiders have a few more options, with Jacobs and Drake joined by offseason signings Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden.