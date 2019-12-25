Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Non-participant Wednesday

Jacobs (shoulder/illness) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jacobs, who sat out the Week 16 win over the Chargers due to a shoulder injury, is also tending to a second concern heading into Sunday's season finale against the Broncos. Once the Raiders return to the field Thursday, fantasy managers should have a better sense of Jacobs' chances of returning to action this weekend.

