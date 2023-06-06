Jacobs hasn't signed his franchise tender and is ineligible for mandatory minicamp, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels didn't appear to be too concerned with the situation, saying he respects the process and is looking forward to seeing Jacobs in July when the deadline to sign the franchise tag expires. After back-to-back mediocre seasons, the 2019 first-round pick had a resurgent 2022 campaign, totaling career highs in rushing attempts (340), rushing yards (1,653) and receiving yards (400).