Jacobs (quad) isn't expected to play Thursday night against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs approached the contest listed as questionable after being estimated as a non-participant in each of the Raiders' walk-throughs Monday through Wednesday, but it appears as though he will be sidelined versus Los Angeles. Official confirmation of his Week 15 status will arrive once inactives are posted ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but assuming Jacobs is deemed unavailable, Zamir White would be in line to start in his place, with Ameer Abdullah also in the mix.