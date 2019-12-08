Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Not expected to play

Jacobs (shoulder) is not in line to be active Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Official confirmation of Jacobs' status will arrive upon the release of the Raiders' inactives in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but in his expected absence, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard are slated to handle the Raiders' Week 14 rushing duties. Rapoport adds that Jacobs has an MRI on tap in the coming days.