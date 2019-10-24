Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Not practicing, but plans to play

Though Jacobs didn't practice Thursday, he intends to play Sunday against the Texans, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. "It would have to be broke for me not to play," Jacobs noted of the sore shoulder that has led to back-to-back absences from practice.

That the rookie running back plans to play is highly encouraging, but ideally he'll get at least some reps at Friday's practice. Ultimately, his Week 8 status is not his call, but it sounds like Jacobs believes that his shoulder issue is something he can manage and play through this weekend. He's still likely to end up being listed as questionable by the Raiders, in any case.