Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Not practicing, but plans to play
Though Jacobs didn't practice Thursday, he intends to play Sunday against the Texans, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. "It would have to be broke for me not to play," Jacobs noted of the sore shoulder that has led to back-to-back absences from practice.
That the rookie running back plans to play is highly encouraging, but ideally he'll get at least some reps at Friday's practice. Ultimately, his Week 8 status is not his call, but it sounds like Jacobs believes that his shoulder issue is something he can manage and play through this weekend. He's still likely to end up being listed as questionable by the Raiders, in any case.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...