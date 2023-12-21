Jacobs (quadricep) didn't practice Thursday.

Per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, interim head coach Antonio Pierce previously expressed optimism that Jacobs could return to action Monday against the Chiefs, noting that he thought the running back was close to playing in the Raiders' 63-21 win over the Chargers in Week 15. Still, with Jacobs not practicing Thursday, his status will need to be closely monitored as the week progresses. If Jacobs remains sidelined for a second straight game, second-year player Zamir White would likely serve as the Raiders' top option on the ground.