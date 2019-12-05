Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Not present for practice

Jacobs (shoulder) wasn't spotted at the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs is slated to go down as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, a development that creates more concern about his status for Sunday's game against the Titans than compared to previous weeks. The rookie admitted earlier this week that he's been playing through a fractured right shoulder since the Raiders' Oct. 20 loss to the Packers, but the injury hamper his effectiveness in the following six games, as he racked up 507 yards (4.7 per carry) and three touchdowns over that stretch. The Raiders will presumably see what Jacobs is able to do during their final practice session of the week Friday before commenting on his availability for the game with Tennessee.