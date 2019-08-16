Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Not satisfied with debut
Coach Jon Gruden is pleased with Jacobs' performance, but the rookie said he left some yards on the field in Thursday's 33-26 preseason win over Arizona, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports. "I like [Jacobs]," Gruden said. "He's really picked up the offense fast, he's improved in the passing game. We're really excited about him."
Jacobs took four carries for 21 yards in his pro debut, getting all of his work within the first five snaps of the game. He believes he missed some opportunities to rip off a long run, yet also acknowledged that the game has "slowed down" for him after a few weeks of practice in training camp. The first-round pick is primed for the lead role in Oakland's backfield, but Jalen Richard will get playing time on passing downs, and Doug Martin could poach some carries. Development as a receiving threat, pass blocker and short-yardage back would go a long way toward helping Jacobs secure hefty workloads.
