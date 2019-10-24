Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Not seen at practice

Jacobs (shoulder) wasn't spotted on the field for Thursday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs' availability for Sunday's game against the Texans is beginning to look dicey with the running back having now missed both of the Raiders' first two practices of the week. Coach Jon Gruden noted Wednesday that Jacobs is still feeling sore coming out of the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Packers, so the running back will be extended another day of rest with the hope it helps resolve the issue. The Raiders will decide whether Jacobs will carry a designation into the Week 8 matchup at the conclusion of Friday's practice.

