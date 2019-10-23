Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Not spotted at practice

Jacobs was not spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jacobs strained his shoulder during Sunday's loss to the Packers, but he nonetheless managed to stay in the game and accumulate 134 scrimmage yards. The fact that Jacobs was able to play through the issue bodes well for his Week 8 availability. While it's not yet known how the Raiders will list Jacobs' level of participation on Wednesday's official injury report, he appears day-to-day at this point. Oakland is facing a tough matchup against the Texans in Week 8.