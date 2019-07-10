Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Officially signs with Oakland
Jacobs signed a four-year, $11.9 million contract that includes a fifth-year option with the Raiders on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
There were some reports that Jacobs was in danger of missing the start of training camp since he was still unsigned, but the team apparently never had any doubt about reaching a deal in time. The 21-year-old figures to see a heavy workload in the backfield for the Raiders in his rookie campaign with the retirement of Marshawn Lynch and Isaiah Crowell (Achilles) out for the season.
