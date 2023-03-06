NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders have assigned the franchise tag to Jacobs.
This was the expectation all along, as the tag keeps Jacobs from hitting the open market next week and allows the two sides to keep talking for the next four months in hopes of coming to terms on a multi-year deal. Jacobs is coming off a career year where he rushed 340 times for a league-high 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added 400 receiving yards on 53 catches. Jacobs should again be a fantasy difference-maker in 2023.