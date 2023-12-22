Jacobs (quadricep) was present for practice Friday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Jacobs didn't practice Thursday, but his looming participation in Friday's session bodes well for his chances of suiting up Monday against the Chiefs. The Raiders' upcoming injury report is slated to clarify Jacobs' official participation level.
