Jacobs (quadriceps/calf), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

While taking questionable designations into both of the Raiders' past two games, Jacobs has not only avoided the inactive list, but he's come through with two of his best performances of the season while taking on massive workloads. In wins over the Seahawks and Chargers, Jacobs has carried 59 times for 373 yards (6.3 average) to go with eight receptions for 80 yards while finding the end zone three times. Though he's still bothered by the pair of injuries, Jacobs looks on track to be cleared once again when the Raiders release their inactive list 90 minutes before the team's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Given that the Raiders are sizable favorites against the undermanned Rams and are playing on a short week, head coach Josh McDaniels could look to lighten Jacobs' snap count a bit to ensure he's healthy heading into the final four games of the regular season.