Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Out for preseason opener
Jacobs isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason game versus the Rams, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft, Jacobs is in line to be the early-down running back this fall and even has showed off his pass-catching chops during training camp. However, his pro debut will have to wait until Thursday at Arizona, at the earliest.
