Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Over 100 total yards in win

Jacobs rushed 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown and secured three of five targets for 30 yards in the Raiders' 26-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday.

Jacobs had just logged a career-high 28 carries against the Lions four days prior and is nearing the "rookie wall" portion of his first season, so it would have hardly been surprising to see him scuffle for yardage Thursday. However, Jacobs was as effective as usual, and he clinched the narrow victory via an 18-yard touchdown scamper with 1:02 remaining. Jacobs has now has three rushing scores over the last two games, and his 30 receiving yards Thursday were also a career high. He'll look to continue his strong rookie campaign against the vulnerable Bengals defense in Week 11 a week from Sunday.