Jacobs (hip) rushed 16 times for 71 yards and caught three of four targets for 12 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots.

New England excels at shutting down opposing top players, and that defensive approach coupled with Jacobs playing through a hip injury resulted in a mediocre performance from the young running back. Things don't get much easier with the undefeated Bills coming to town in Week 4, though Buffalo did allow over 100 rushing yards to Rams running back Darrell Henderson on Sunday.