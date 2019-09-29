Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Picks up 108 yards in win

Jacobs ran for 79 yards for 17 carries and added 29 yards on two catches during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Colts.

Jacobs continues to plug away, reaching 99 yards or more for the third time this season. Fans would surely love to see more touchdowns as Jabobs has been scoreless since Week 1 and he has not had a 20-touch game since the opener, but it's hard to ask for more from the rookie runner. He'll have his hands full in Week 5 against a dominant Bears defense.