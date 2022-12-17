Jacobs (hand/quad), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, plans to play in the contest, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports.

The running back, who was limited in practice this past week, injured his right pinkie finger during Week 14 action. Assuming he's active for Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff -- something worth confirming -- Jacobs indicated that the plan to manage the issue is to "probably cast it a little bit, wrap it up and then see how it goes from there." To date, the 2019 first-rounder has maintained a high-volume role while leading the Raiders' backfield, and we suspect that he'll log as much work as he can handle Sunday, with his potential workload hinging on how his hand/finger respond to in-game contact. If Jacobs ends up limited at all or suffers any setbacks versus New England, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White would be candidates to log added snaps.