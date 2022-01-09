Jacobs (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.
Jacobs carried a 'questionable' designation into the weekend, but he'll give it a go in Sunday's regular-season finale, which has major playoff implications for both teams. With that in mind, look for Jacobs to handle as much work as his rib issue permits versus Los Angeles, with Peyton Barber and Jalen Richard available to spell him and work in complementary roles out of the Raiders' Week 18 backfield. Notably, Jacobs has ripped off 21 touches for 95 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring three rushing TDs over the last six contests.
