Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Playing through shoulder injury
Jacobs (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, the running back revealed on social media this week that he's been toughing it out through a fractured right shoulder since sustaining the injury in Week 7. "I just play on it," Jacobs noted Wednesday. We'd expect Jacobs to return to a limited practiced Thursday and suit up Sunday against the Titans, however. Despite his ongoing shoulder issue, the rookie back has carried 218 times for 1,061 yards and seven TDs in 12 games to date to go along with 18 catches for 146 yards. In his most recent outing, Jacobs logged 17 rushes for 104 yards in this past Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.
