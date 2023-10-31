Jacobs rushed 15 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Lions. He also caught two of four targets for 27 yards.

After the Lions scored the game's first nine points, Jacobs took over on the Raiders' second-quarter touchdown drive, rushing six times for 38 yards on the possession, including a three-yard touchdown run to get Vegas on the board. Jacobs averaged 4.9 YPC last season, but his 4.1 YPC Monday was actually his best single-game mark of 2023, as he came in averaging an ugly 2.9 YPC through seven games. With Jimmy Garoppolo throwing for just 126 yards in his return from a back injury, the Raiders failed to take advantage of Jacobs' solid efficiency, and the running back actually led the team in receiving yards as well. Jacobs will look to build off this effort in Week 9 against the 2-6 Giants.