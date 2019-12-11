Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Practices in a limited fashion

Jacobs (shoulder) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs' participation to start the team's practice week is a good sign, but coach Jon Gruden has yet to sign off on the running back returning to action Sunday against the Jaguars. "Today, he's made some improvement, but he still has to go to there and move explosively tomorrow and Friday and do the things a running back has to do to play in this league and protect himself in this league," Gruden noted Wednesday of the 2019 first-rounder. "So, we'll see what happens in the next 48 hours." If Jacobs is able to suit up this weekend, then DeAndre Washington would presumably be in line to revert to a complementary role after heading the Raiders' backfield in Week 14's loss to the Titans.