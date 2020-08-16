Jacobs (undisclosed) participated in practice Sunday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Jacobs was absent from the first three sessions of Raiders camp, but Jon Gruden didn't sound too worried Friday. "They're not out; they're working. You just don't see them," Gruden told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, speaking of Jacobs and right tackle Trent Brown (undisclosed). Tafur noted Jacobs ripped off a "couple nice runs so far" Sunday, so the second-year back seems on track for a typical workload in the near future.
