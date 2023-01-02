Jacobs carried the ball 17 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and caught four of five targets for 26 receiving yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to San Francisco.

Jacobs bounced back from his worst rushing performance of the season in Week 16 (2.9 YPC) with a solid effort and his 12th rushing touchdown. The bruising back had to leave the game in the first half with a hip injury, but he was able to return and finish the game without any limitations. Assuming good health, Jacobs will finish his impressive 2022 campaign against the Chiefs on Sunday, who he torched for 154 rushing yards and a score back in Week 5.