Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Questionable, but plans to play
Jacobs (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, indicated Friday that he plans to play, though he wouldn't guarantee that outcome, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Additionally, Jacobs noted that he won't need offseason surgery on his fractured right shoulder plate, but he'll likely require about a month and a half of rest and rehab to make a full recovery. As for Sunday's contest, Jacobs seems prepared to tough it out, but he should still be treated as a game-time decision ahead of the Raiders' 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. In the event that he ends up scratched or limited at all, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard would be in line for added touches out of the team's backfield. Washington played 63 percent of offensive snaps in last week's 42-21 loss to the Titans, piling up 96 total yards on 14 carries and seven targets.
