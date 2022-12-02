Jacobs (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Changers after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, Jacobs aggravated a left calf injury that he carried into Week 12 action late in regulation time during the Raiders' 40-34 OT win over the Seahawks this past Sunday. Since then, Jacobs -- who racked up 33 carries for 229 yards and two TDs to go along with six catches for 74 yards versus Seattle -- has been limited at practice, which suggests that he has a chance to continue to play through his calf issue this weekend. With the Raiders kicking off at 4:25 ET on Sunday, ideally added context regarding Jacobs' status will will arrive prior to the early slate of Week 13 contests. If Jacobs is out or limited versus Los Angeles, however, Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah would likely be next in line for added backfield touches.