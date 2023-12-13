Jacobs (quad) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Chargers.

The Raiders conducted walk-throughs Monday through Wednesday, with Jacobs estimated as a non-participant in each case. That said, if the running back ends up being available to face Los Angeles, coach Antonio Pierce noted earlier Wednesday that "if Josh Jacobs is ready to go, this is the Josh Jacobs Show,"Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Ideally, added context with regard to Jacobs' Week 15 status will arrive prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's limited or out, Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah would be next in line for added backfield touches.