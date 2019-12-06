Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Questionable for Week 14
Jacobs (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
After missing the Raiders' first two practices of the week with the fractured right shoulder he's been playing through for the past month and a half, Jacobs only put in limited work during Friday's walk-through session. The rookie's status thus appears to be on shakier ground than it has in recent weeks, and the fact that the Raiders kick off among the late wave of games Sunday (at 4:25 p.m ET) provides an added wrinkle that his fantasy managers will have to take into account. In the event the shoulder issue sidelines Jacobs for the first time all season, coach Jon Gruden said that reserve backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington and even fullback Alec Ingold are capable of picking up the slack.
