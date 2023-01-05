Jacobs (hip/oblique/personal) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Chiefs after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

The team's top running back -- who is dealing with hip and oblique issues -- is the only player the Raiders list as questionable for the contest, while linebacker Darien Butler (concussion) has been ruled out. Jacobs' status thus is worth monitoring closely as Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff approaches, but if he's out or limited this weekend, some combo of Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White would be in line to log added Week 18 backfield snaps for Las Vegas.