Jacobs rushed 10 times for 43 yards and caught two of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints.

Jacobs had a long rush of 16 yards help his efficiency, but it overall wasn't a very productive day for the tailback as his team was shut out. Coming off three straight monster performances, Jacobs' stock came back to earth Sunday in a difficult matchup. On the bright side, Week 9's contest versus the Jaguars appears favorable for a Jacobs bounce back.