Jacobs rushed the ball 24 times for 109 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Broncos. He added three receptions on four targets for 51 yards.

Jacobs was the only Raider to record a rushing attempt and he recorded his highest number of carries since Week 4. He was largely held in check on the ground aside from a 15-yard carry early in the third quarter, but his biggest play of the day late in the final quarter on a 43-yard reception to set up a game-tying field goal. Jacobs has now topped 150 total yards in four of his nine games on the campaign.