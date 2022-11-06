Jacobs rushed the ball 17 times for 67 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars. He added three receptions on three targets for 20 yards.

Jacobs got off to a very slow start to the game as the Raiders' offense flowed through Davante Adams. Jacobs managed a few chunk plays in the second half of the game to salvage his performance, highlighted by gains of 15 and 13 yards -- the latter of which came on a reception. Though Jacobs has failed to find the end zone or top 100 total yards in each of his last two games, he still commands almost all of the work out of the Las Vegas backfield and should remain a reliable producer as a result.