Jacobs carried the ball 13 times for 66 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Titans. He added five receptions for 31 yards.

Jacobs appeared doubtful for this contest after he didn't make the original trip with the team. However, he was active for the game and dominated opportunities out of the Las Vegas backfield. He was efficient with his opportunity on the ground and also tied for second on the team with five receptions. The only thing missing was a trip to the end zone, though he got no work near the goal line. His production hasn't been spectacular to begin the season, but Jacobs has topped 70 total yards in each of his three games.