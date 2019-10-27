Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Ready to roll Week 8

Jacobs (shoulder) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Texans.

This development was increasingly expected, with multiple late-week and weekend reports indicating Jacobs was trending in the right direction. The impressive rookie should be available for his usual workload Week 8 against a relatively tough Texans run defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories