Jacobs rushed the ball nine times for -2 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills. He added five receptions on six targets for 51 yards.

Jacobs was scripted out of the game early on from a rushing perspective, though he wasn't at all effective with the ball in his hands as six of his nine rushes went for zero or negative yards. He found more success as a pass catcher, an area of the game he has proven capable of consistently contributing across the last two seasons. Even with his work as a pass catcher covering up his deficiencies on the ground, Jacobs' struggles through two games have to be noted as he's managed only 46 yards on 28 carries.