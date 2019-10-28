Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Records 81 scrimmage yards

Jacobs carried 15 times for 66 yards and caught two passes for an additional 15 yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Texans.

Although Jacobs averaged a respectable 4.4 yards per carry against a solid Texans front, his 15 totes on the day were his fewest since Week 3. He made a slight contribution as a pass-catcher, but his total of 81 scrimmage yards was his second-lowest of the season. While it wasn't his greatest effort to date, Jacobs' high floor for yardage and touches still makes him a solid fantasy play, and he should continue as such next Sunday at home against the Lions.