Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Reportedly has surgery

Jacobs (shoulder) reported on his Instagram account that he had surgery Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Details aren't available at this point, but presumably this was on his injured shoulder. If so, that would obviously take him out of consideration for playing in Week 17.

