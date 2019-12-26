Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Reportedly undergoes procedure

Jacobs posted on his Instagram page late Wednesday night that he underwent an unspecified procedure, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, the running back -- whose post included an image of his lower/leg foot wrapped in a bandage -- relayed that his procedure "went great." Jacobs missed the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Chargers due to a shoulder injury that he's been dealing with/managing since Oct. 20. That ongoing issue, plus Wednesday's post, which requires further context, obviously clouds the Jacobs' status for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos.