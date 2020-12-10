Jacobs (ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
It remains to be seen how the Raiders list Jacobs for Sunday's game against the Colts, but his return to the field Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests that the running back has a chance to return to action this weekend. If that doesn't happen, however, Devontae Booker would be in line to lead the team's backfield again, with Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick on hand to work in complementary/change-of-pace roles.