Jacobs practiced Wednesday for the first time since last season, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs and the Raiders reached an agreement over the weekend to pay the running back about $1.7 million more than he would've made under the franchise tag. He says he's happy with the arrangement and doesn't harbor any hard feelings toward GM Dave Ziegler or the Raiders organization. The shaky depth behind him combined with last year's huge numbers suggest Jacobs is headed for another busy season, starting with a Week 1 trip to Denver for a 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff.