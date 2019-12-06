Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Returns to practice
Jacobs (shoulder) was on the field for the start of Friday's walk-through practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Raiders will reveal later Friday if Jacobs was a limited or full participant in the session, as well as noting whether or not the rookie will carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans. Jacobs sat out the Raiders' first two practices of the week with what he revealed to be a fractured right shoulder, an injury he's been able to play through since the Raiders' Oct. 20 loss to Green Bay.
