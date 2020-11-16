Jacobs registered 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, adding four catches for 24 yards during Sunday's 37-12 win against Denver.

Jacobs torched the Broncos for 5.3 yards per carry with assistance from five runs of nine yards or more, notching his third multi-TD outing of 2020 in the process. The 2019 No. 24 overall draft choice has garnered 15 or more offensive touches in every game but one this season, as Las Vegas prepares for a rematch with Kansas City in Week 11. The first time these two teams met this season, Jacobs compiled 85 scrimmage yards and two TDs against the Chiefs' 28th-ranked rush defense.