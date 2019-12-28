Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Ruled out for season finale
Jacobs (shoulder/illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Initially deemed doubtful, it's no surprise that Jacobs will sit out for the season finale. DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard will handle the backfield against the Broncos. Jacobs -- a rookie first-rounder out of Alabama -- had a fantastic season prior to fracturing his shoulder, and he'll end the season with 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while adding 20 catches for 166 yards. He should be able to make a full recovery for the 2020 season and resume duties as a bell cow.
