Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Rumbles for 134 yards
Jacobs ran for 124 yards on 21 carries and added 10 yards on three catches during Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers. He strained his shoulder during game, but returned and should not miss any time, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Those who have spent the last year or so under a rock might have tuned in to the game and wondered why Marshawn Lynch was wearing No. 28. The talented rookie did his best Lynch impression early in Sunday's game, weaving through and pummeling defenders on his way to a 42-yard gain, his second longest of the season. Jacobs' fans would doubtlessly like more than the two touchdowns he has scored in the past five games, but the Alabama product is about as consistent a threat you can ask for at running back with at least 99 total yards in five of six games. The Raiders' offense continues to run through him, but he'll be tested Sunday by a fairly stout Houston run defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...