Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Rumbles for 134 yards

Jacobs ran for 124 yards on 21 carries and added 10 yards on three catches during Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers. He strained his shoulder during game, but returned and should not miss any time, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Those who have spent the last year or so under a rock might have tuned in to the game and wondered why Marshawn Lynch was wearing No. 28. The talented rookie did his best Lynch impression early in Sunday's game, weaving through and pummeling defenders on his way to a 42-yard gain, his second longest of the season. Jacobs' fans would doubtlessly like more than the two touchdowns he has scored in the past five games, but the Alabama product is about as consistent a threat you can ask for at running back with at least 99 total yards in five of six games. The Raiders' offense continues to run through him, but he'll be tested Sunday by a fairly stout Houston run defense.