Jacobs carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans. He added three catches on four targets for 12 yards.

All three scores came in the second half as Las Vegas broke open when had been a 10-10 tie at halftime. Jacobs has topped 100 rushing yards in three straight games, becoming the first Raider to do so since 1997, and Sunday's 143 yards was actually his lowest output during that incredible stretch -- he's amassed a stunning 441 rushing yards, 82 receiving yards and six rushing TDs in those three contests. Jacobs will take all that momentum into a Week 8 clash with a New Orleans defense that just had trouble containing Arizona's Eno Benjamin on Thursday night.